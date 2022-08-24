Diaconate discernment and information sessions planned

The Archdiocese of Louisville Diaconate Office has opened the application process for men interested in becoming deacons. Formation classes for the 2028 cohort will begin in July 2023. In the interim, the office will be conducting discernment and information sessions to help men discerning this vocation.

At the sessions, men — and their wives if they’re married — gather for prayer, learning, sharing and interaction with others discerning a call.

Upcoming information sessions and discernment evenings will be offered in English and Spanish.

The English information sessions will be Sept. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Bardstown and Sept. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Louisville. A discernment session will be Oct. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Louisville.

The Spanish information sessions will be Sept. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Elizabethtown and Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Louisville. A discernment session will be Oct. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the Diaconate Office at diaconate@archlou.org or 636-0296.