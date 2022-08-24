Bethlehem dedicates counseling center to former counselor, alumni

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bethlehem High School recently remodeled its counseling center thanks to a donation made by the Corbett family, which has several ties to the school. When it came time to dedicate the space, the family chose Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Ninette Manning and two school alumni, Laverne Corbett and Carole Corbett.

Retiring in 2018, Sister Manning was the last SCN to leave the school’s staff since the congregation established the institution in 1819.

Dr. Nathalie Barber Corbett, the school’s current counselor, said the students and staff called the counseling space “Sister Mary Ninette’s office,” according to a news release from the SCNs. Barber Corbett added that anyone she speaks to about Sister Manning “mentions how fond they are of her and how she positively impacted their lives during her time with Bethlehem.”

On Aug. 15, Bethlehem invited Sister Manning to a celebration dedicating the renovated space in her honor and in memory of the two Corbett family members who are alumni. The center is now named Lourdes Counseling Center.

The event began with Mass in Bethlehem’s Chapel of Nativity and included a blessing of the counseling center, the release said. While there, Sister Manning blessed the chairs where students and families sit during counseling.

“May they come to know peace and joy and continue to grow in this wonderful school of education filled with love, joy, and many blessings,” she said.

Sister Manning served as counselor of Bethlehem for more than 30 years. She also worked as a marriage and family therapist for the Archdiocese of Louisville, according to the news release.