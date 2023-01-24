St. Meinrad to host in-person and online open house

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology will host an in-person open house for its graduate theology program Feb. 25. An online event will take place March 1. Both events will be held at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to visit the campus and speak to current students, according to an announcement from St. Meinrad.

The graduate theology program offers a master’s degree in theology, as well as specialization certificates in church history, ethics and moral theology; liturgical and sacramental theology; pastoral studies; Scripture; systematic theology; and general theological studies.

Graduate certificate programs are available in spiritual direction and in reflective practices. Courses are open to lay men and women and to deacons, according to the announcement. To register by Feb. 17 and request free overnight accommodations, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/.