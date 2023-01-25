Bellarmine to host 5th annual TEDx event in February

Bellarmine University will host the 5th annual TEDx BellarmineU event Feb. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in the Cralle Theater, located in Wyatt Hall.

Seven speakers will deliver concise presentations on topics around a common theme, according to a press release from Bellarmine. The speakers are:

Emmy Ammirati, a writer and senior lead tutor at Pearson Education.

Nwando Anyaoku, chief health equity officer at Providence Swedish Health Services.

Briget Bard, assistant director of Louisville Melton.

Von Barnes, founder of Kentuckiana Backyard Farms.

Gino Castillo, educator, composer and singer.

Laura Formentini, author, nonprofit photographer and activist.

Brittany Gentry, co-clinical director of the Trauma Informed Counseling Center and founder of Trauma Education & Advocacy.

Dr. Shawn Apostel, an assistant professor of communication and one of the event’s organizers, said, “The spirit of TEDx calls us to share ideas worth spreading, and our speakers have spread ideas about Louisville, surrounding areas, and the people in those places who contribute to their communities and each other.”

The event will also include networking opportunities with the speakers and a reception. Tickets are $20 if purchased before Jan. 27 and $30 after. To purchase tickets, visit TEDxBellarmineU event.