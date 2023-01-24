Alumni group donates to three Catholic schools

The Bishop David Alumni Association donated $1,000 each to Notre Dame Academy, St. Paul School and St. Andrew Academy during a meeting with the school principals and the parish pastors earlier in the month.

The funds will be used for tuition assistance for students in need. The association’s mission is to “ensure a Catholic education presence in all schools in Southwest Jefferson County,” according to an announcement from the group.

In their meeting with principals and pastors, the Bishop David alumni “reaffirmed our commitment to their schools to help support them through our donations,” the announcement said.

“These donations are to be used for financial assistance for families who struggle to send their children to a Catholic elementary school in the ‘Dixie Highway corridor,’ ” it said.

Bishop David, an all-boys school, was open from 1960 to 1984. It closed after the 1983-84 school year and merged with the nearby Angela Merici High School for girls to form the co-ed Holy Cross High School on the Bishop David site.

To join the association or for more information, look for the group’s Facebook page or contact Brever at kevin.brever@saintpaulschool.net. The association can also be contacted by calling 447-4363 or writing to the Bishop David Alumni Association, c/o Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Ky., 40216.