Mass to be celebrated in the Kirundi language each month beginning Aug. 28

Mass will be celebrated each month beginning Aug. 28 in Kirundi, an official language of Burundi that’s also spoken in parts of Tanzania, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and other neighboring countries.

The inaugural Mass will be celebrated at noon at St. Thomas More Church, 6105 S. Third St., by Father Expedito Muwonge. The liturgy will continue to be offered on the fourth Sunday of each month.

“Many members of our Catholic community speak Kirundi,” according to the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, which is organizing the liturgy.

Kirundi, also known as Rundi, is part of the large family of Bantu languages spoken in several regions of Africa. Kirundi is considered “mutually intelligible” with Kinyarwanda, an official language of Rwanda, the office said.

All are welcome to attend. For more information about the liturgy, call the Office of Multicultural Ministry at 471-2146.