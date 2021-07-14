Conventual Franciscan Father Maurice C. Hayes died today, July 14. He was 78.

Father Hayes, a native of Sunfish, Ky., attended Mt. St. Francis Seminary for high school, Dayton University and major seminary at Our Lady of Carey Seminary in Carey, Ohio, and Assumption Seminary in Chaska, Minnesota.

He was ordained a priest on Jan. 4, 1969. Since his ordination, he served in the following dioceses: St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota; Indianapolis; Melbourne, Australia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Toledo, Ohio; and Austin, Texas.

He had served in the Archdiocese of Louisville since 1997. He was pastor of St. Paul, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Teresa of Calcutta churches. Most recently he served as sacramental moderator at St. Paul.

He also served as an alternate representative for Region III on the Priests’ Council for two terms.

He also served his religious community as the province spiritual assistant to the Secular Franciscans and as the province vocation director.

Father Hayes played guitar and dressed as Santa Claus to bring Christmas cheer.

Visitation will be July 19 at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Visitation will continue at the Mount Saint Francis Chapel in Mt. St. Francis, Ind., from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated July 20 at Mount Saint Francis at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Interment will be at a later date.