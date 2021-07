Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Sister Visitor Center is collecting school supplies for the families it serves.

The center needs new backpacks, pencils, paper, calculators, folders, binders, crayons, glue and more. Cash donations are also welcomed.

Items may be dropped off at the center, 2235 W. Market St., by noon July 23. Donations will be distributed at a back-to-school block party at the center the week of July 26.