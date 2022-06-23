A local procession to celebrate the launch of a national Eucharistic Revival began at the Cathedral of the Assumption on South Fifth Street and traveled East down Muhammad Ali Boulevard. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)
Hundreds of people processed down Fifth Street behind a monstrance carrying the Body of Christ June 19, the feast of Corpus Christi. The Eucharistic procession launched a three-year Eucharistic Revival, a national initiative of the U.S. Bishops to increase Catholics’ understanding of the Real Presence in the Eucharist. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)
Members of the clergy and faithful knelt in prayer at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets during a stop of the Eucharistic procession, June 19, the feast of Corpus Christi. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)
Members of the faithful knelt in prayer at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets during a stop of the Eucharistic procession, June 19, the feast of Corpus Christi. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)