The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Hispanic Ministry will offer basic Spanish classes (level one) on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Rita Church’s Casper Center, 8709 Preston Highway, beginning Aug. 1.

The classes are designed for those interested in communicating and becoming more involved with the Hispanic community in their parishes. The series of 10 classes will provide a foundation in the Spanish language.

A minimum of eight students must be enrolled to hold the classes. The maximum class size is 10. The cost is $140, which includes a book and other materials. The deadline for registration is July 25.

To register, call the Office of Hispanic Ministry at 290-4247 or send an email to hispmin@archlou.org.