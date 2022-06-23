Wedding Anniversaries

James and Marilyn Ohlmann, members of St. Gabriel Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 23. Mrs. Ohlmann, the former Marilyn Davis, retired in 1994 as a district store manager for Hamburg Enterprises after 16 years. Mr. Ohlmann retired in 2003 as operations manager at Hamburg Enterprises after 28 years. The couple have four children and eight grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph “Steve” Thompson, members of St. Francis of Assisi Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 23. Mrs. Thompson is the former Judith “Judy” Taylor. The couple have eight children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Phil James and Joy Yrleen Stuecker, members of Church of the Ascension, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 24. Mrs. Stuecker is the former Joy Decker. Mr. Stuecker retired from Thomas Industries where he served as CFO. The couple have four children and 13 grandchildren.

John “Butch” and Nan Roby Filburn, members of St. Brigid Church in Vine Grove, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 24. Mrs. Filburn is a retired teacher and Mr. Filburn is retired from Zeon Chemical Company. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Ofcacek, members of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Carlsbad, Calif., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, June 24. Mrs. Ofcacek is the former Mary Wendelyn Green. The couple have four children and five grandchildren. They were married in the old St. Helen Church in Shively.

Kevin and Anne Hines, members of St. Louis Bertrand Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 16. Mrs. Hines, the former Anne Zimmerman, retired from Norfolk Southern and is a homemaker. Mr. Hines retired as a locomotive engineer at Norfolk Southern. The couple have four children and five grandchildren.

Gary and Phyllis Crain, members of St. Aloysius in Shepherdsville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary May 27. Mrs. Crain, the former Phyllis Dwyer, retired in 2006 from Phillip Morris after 26 years. Mr. Crain retired in 2003 from VP Wirecrafters LLC after 31 years. The couple have two children and four grandchildren.