Bulletin Board — December 7, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

Abbey Caskets, a work of St. Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Central Time in the St. Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Benedictine Father Adrian Burke will lead the service with prayer and Scripture that acknowledges those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season.

Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will follow. To register, email info@abbeycaskets.com or call 800-987-7380 for further information.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be Dec. 17 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. An Advent/Christmas party will follow. To RSVP or for more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

An Advent Mission and Penance Service, offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will be held Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. Bishop John Stowe of Lexington will lead the service and Fathers David Sánchez, Bob Ray and Ron Domhoff will hear confessions.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours that serves homeless men and women, needs donations of adult winter coats. To donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

HERE and THERE

St. Luke Church’s monthly all-you-can-eat chicken dinner will be Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parish, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr. The cost is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 5 to 12.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held Dec. 13 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church, for the annual Christmas luncheon.

There is no charge for members who have paid their 2024 dues. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

The Golden Arrow Center for Mothers and Children is holding its Purse and Jewelry Sale on Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will be held in the center, 835 E. Gray St., across from the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours.

Purses, tote bags, scarves, wallets, jewelry and holiday items will be for sale. All money raised will be used to support the families served by the Golden Arrow.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr., is hosting a family fun/dress down Sunday on Dec. 17 following the 9 a.m. Mass. All are welcome to attend the celebration which will include games, prizes and movies.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Pat Dolan, the club’s chaplain, will speak on Christmas around the world.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

THE ARTS

“Canticles of Christmas,” a concert presented by the Louisville Chorus, will be held Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave. Tickets, available at www.LouisvilleChorus.org, are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $5 for students. For more information, call 324-5233.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer an Advent retreat on Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. The cost is $25 and includes lunch. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267.