Inaugural #iGiveCatholic targets parish projects

Members of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours prayed in the adoration chapel. The funds raised during #iGiveCatholic will go toward fixing leaks in the chapel’s roof. (Photo Special to The Record)

#iGiveCatholic totals are in, and the new fundraising effort appears to have been a success.

Molly Smith, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Mission Advancement, reported that 900 donors gave $220,437 to the archdiocese’s 35 participating parishes and schools.

“We’re overwhelmed and thrilled with this result for our inaugural year for doing this,” Smith said. “Our overarching goal was to raise awareness of what #iGiveCatholic is and I think we did that.”

Advanced giving began Nov. 13 and donations were accepted through Dec. 6. The big donation day was Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours brought in the most funds in the archdiocese. The shrine raised $73,435 from 125 donors.

“That was an outstanding effort on their part,” Smith said. “They were even in the top 100 nationally.”

The funds will be used to fix a leaking roof over the shrine’s perpetual adoration chapel.

“We’re so grateful to all the parishes and schools that participated,” said Smith. “Thank you all for your efforts. You all really did a great job.”