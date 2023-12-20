Holy Family sets scene for Christmastime

Some of the nearly 200 Nativity scenes on display at Holy Family Church include one from Germany, above, complete with clothes made by the owner’s grandmother. (Record Photos by Kayla Bennett)

Holy Family Church is very much in the Christmas spirit.

Nativity scenes fill the church. They’re arranged in each window, under decorated trees, outdoors and on risers across the back wall of the gathering space. There are nearly 200 in total, most donated or lent by parishioners at the request of the pastor, Father George Munjanattu.

“We believe Christmas needs to be celebrated together,” he said. “This is like a homecoming for many parishioners.”

Father Munjanattu is a Franciscan friar and feels a certain fondness for Nativity scenes. The original Nativity was created by St. Francis of Assisi 800 years ago in Greccio, Italy. It was live — all real people and animals — and gave birth to the scene that we know and celebrate today.

Nativity scenes gathered at Holy Family Church come from around the world— this is a set from Italy.

Although Holy Family doesn’t have a live Nativity on display, the church atrium holds the largest scene, complete with plants in the background, a blue cellophane river running around it, and many animals you wouldn’t have found in Jerusalem during Jesus’ birth.

“It shows the Franciscan spirit,” Father Munjanattu said smiling. “All the animals, it’s like a zoo. The children spent a lot of time putting it together.”

A wooden peacock, an orange and white cow, a monkey and a brown bear perch near the Magi. In the river, a plastic alligator sits mouth agape.

Among the collected scenes on display in the church are Nativities from around the globe and some that date back decades. They come in all shapes and sizes, some with many pieces and others with just one.

Pointing out Nativities from Germany, Italy, Mexico and Africa, Father Munjanattu said, “They show the diversity, unity and how people around the world celebrate the Nativity.”

Nativity scenes gathered at Holy Family Church come from around the world — above is a set from Africa.

“That’s why I’m very passionate” about this project, he explained. “I feel like it shines a light … We’re bringing the light of Christmas in the minds of people.”

The smallest Nativity scene is cradled inside a quail egg. Another — from Germany — dons outfits sewn by a grandmother. Another display uses dogs, a Dalmatian Mary overlooking her pup in the manger.

Some of the scenes were created by children, such as this colored paper Nativity.

There are scenes created by children, out of both clay and colored on paper, and scenes created for children, out of Playmobil and Precious Moments characters.

A Nativity set from 1953 was saved from the trash when Holy Family’s convent closed.

One family brought in a scene that was built in 1953 and had belonged to the parish. After a larger Nativity was purchased, the original was given to the convent. Upon the convent’s closure, the scene was thrown away. Frances Smith pulled the set from the trash and started a family tradition with it.

The collection of Nativity scenes is something Father Munjanattu hopes becomes a parish tradition. He said parishioners have already expressed interest in displaying the collection again next year.

This Nativity is from Asia.

“I started decorating a month before — around Thanksgiving,” he explained. “People started adding lights and other things. They’re very generous, they always ask what do I need. … I’m very grateful and thankful to people who contributed and gave background support.”

Catholics from across the archdiocese are invited to view the Nativities. Father Munjanattu said the church is open on weekends and folks can attend Mass on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. or Sundays at 10 a.m.

The scenes will be displayed through Feb. 2, which is the feast of the Presentation of the Lord.

A Playmobil Nativity set shows the diversity in media available to share the story of Jesus’ birth.

Alongside the impressive display of Nativity scenes, Holy Family Church is offering a plenary indulgence. Two other archdiocesan churches led by Franciscan Friars — Incarnation and St. Paul — are also offering the indulgence.

The collection’s smallest scene is displayed in a quail egg.

An indulgence is a remission of the temporal punishment due to one’s sins. To receive the plenary indulgence, a person must pray the Lord’s Prayer and the Creed for the intentions of the pope, as well as an invocation to the Holy Family and St. Francis of Assisi.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate Christmas Day Mass at Holy Family Church on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.