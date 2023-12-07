Wedding Anniversaries — December 7, 2023

Jim and Pauletta Flaherty, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 9. Mrs. Flaherty is the former Pauletta Cissell. The couple have three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Gary and Sara Young, members of St. Lawrence Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 15. Mrs. Young, the former Sara Hagan, is a teacher at Nur Islamic School. Mr. Young retired from the Louisville Fire Department in 2014. The couple have 11 children and 18 grandchildren.

Terry Lee and Beverly Jo O’Bannon, members of Incarnation Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 15. Mrs. O’Bannon, the former Beverly Elam, retired from PNC in 2013 after 40 years. Mr. O’Bannon retired from Bank One in 2008 after 34 years.

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis L. Thompson, members of St. Bernadette Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 15. Mrs. Thompson, the former Jean M. Kolb, retired from United Healthcare in 2010 after 16 years. Mr. Thompson is a Kentucky Air National Guard veteran and retired from Ford Motor Co. in 2008. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.