Gold Mass for those in science field set for Nov. 27 at Holy Family Church

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Gold Mass for all those in the science field at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. The liturgy will be followed by a meal and a discussion at the pastoral center, 3940 Poplar Level Road.

The Gold Mass “honors scientists, science educators and students of science and is open to all who have an interest in the relationship between faith and science,” according to an announcement from the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Chris Graney, an astronomer with the Vatican Observatory, and Tim Tomes, archivist for the archdiocese, will discuss the recently restored Bouchet telescope. The 150-year-old telescope belonged to Monsignor Michael Bouchet, an inventor and vicar general for the then-Diocese of Louisville in the 1870s.