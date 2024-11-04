Youth invited to enter annual Vocation Poster and Essay Contest

This poster by Maya Abell from St. Albert the Great parish won second place in the poster contest in 2023.

Children in grades four to eight are invited to take part in the annual Vocation Essay and Poster Contest sponsored by the St. Serra Club of Louisville and the Archdiocese of Louisville Vocation Office.

For the poster contest, fourth- through sixth-graders are asked to create an original poster that promotes vocations to the priesthood, consecrated religious life, permanent diaconate, married life or single life. The poster should be submitted on 8.5- by 11-inch white paper or card stock. Cutouts or pasted pictures are not accepted.

In the essay contest, seventh- and eighth-graders should answer the question, “At what point(s) in Mass does God speak to you or draw you closer to the priesthood, religious life, the diaconate or holy matrimony? What does he say?” Essays should be 200 to 300 words, typed in standard black typeface and double-spaced.

Religion teachers, catechists and youth ministers at parishes and schools may serve as sponsors for students who submit artwork or an essay. Sponsors should review the students’ entries to ensure they meet the guidelines.

A first-place winner in each category will receive $250 and a certificate. A second and third-place winner will also be chosen in each category. The first-place essay will be published in The Record along with the winning posters.

Posters and essays should be submitted to the vocation office by Jan. 8. Winners will be notified after Feb. 1.