Drew Davis, left, and Chris Postel helped build a ramp for a woman with mobility issues. (Photo Special to The Record)

On Oct. 21-23, eighth-grade students at Holy Spirit School went on a mission trip to Appalachia through Hand In Hand Ministries. The students built ramps to help people with mobility issues gain access to their homes — including a man who was severely injured in a four-wheeler accident nine weeks ago, and a woman who previously took a fall down her front steps, according to the school.