Ty’Niya Cheatham, a sixth-grader at Nativity Academy, smiled during a lunchtime conversation on Nov. 1. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Kyree Johnson, a sixth-grader at Nativity Academy, presented the story of St. Paul during “Lunch with the Saints” on Nov. 1. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Chloe Morris, a sixth-grader at Nativity Academy, presented the life of St. Margaret of Scotland on Nov. 1. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Antonio Simms, a seventh-grader at Nativity Academy, presented the life of St. Katharine Drexel on Nov. 1. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

As students walked into the lunchroom Nov. 1 wearing wigs, hats and wings, lunchtime became a time for learning at Nativity Academy at St. Boniface, 529 E. Liberty St.

Sixth- through eighth-grade students at Nativity were dressed for All Saints Day. Depicting saints with costuming, the students participated in “Lunch with the Saints.” As students ate lunch, they watched their classmates present the story of their saint.

Deacon James Turner, the religion teacher at Nativity Academy, guided the presentation of saints, summarizing each saint’s story after the student’s presentation.

“In the stories of the saints, we find ourselves,” Deacon Turner told the students.

“Saints are ordinary people who did what?” he asked them. The students responded in unison, “Extraordinary things!”

“With the help of God, they were able to persevere,” he added. “There may be some saints sitting in this room.”

Josiah Crim, an eighth grader, smiled as he walked to the front to present his chosen saint.

Boldly, he told the story of St. Moses the Black, a robber who turned from a life of sin to one of virtue. Following his conversion, he became a priest and hermit.

In an interview, Josiah said he chose to depict St. Moses the Black because, “He was cool and I already knew about him.” Through his story, Josiah said that he is encouraged to be non-judgemental.

“It made you think that you shouldn’t judge because you can always work on something yourself,” he said.

Other students chose saints they had never heard of before, with the help of Deacon Turner.

Sa’Niyah Williams, an eighth-grader who chose to depict St. Monica, said, “I had never heard of her and I thought she was an awesome saint.”

This was the school’s first time presenting “Lunch with the Saints.”