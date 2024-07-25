Student project gathers more than 1,000 items for the homeless

Gracie Crick and Cadence Edlin, who will be eighth-graders at St. Stephen Martyr School when school is back in session, spent part of their summer break learning about homelessness and leading their school’s “Help for the Homeless” project.

The service project was founded by Joyce Curry, a parishioner of St. Stephen Martyr Church, in 2020.

Gracie and Cadence, who are preparing to be confirmed in the coming year, researched the reasons for homelessness and brainstormed ways to help 11 other students participate in the project.

“The girls did a wonderful job working with the younger kids,” said Curry. “Their energy and enthusiasm for the project was contagious.”

The students also collected donations to aid people in poverty. They gathered their collective donation on July 8 and delivered the items to the Schuhmann Center, an outreach ministry of The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours. The students collected 1,102 personal care items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap and socks.