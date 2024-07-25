Wedding Anniversaries — July 25, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thurman, members of St. Ignatius, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27. Mrs. Thurman, the former Ruby Woodall, works as a human resources administrator at Brinly-Hardy. Robert Thurman is retired from Louisville Metro Police. The couple has two children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bechely, members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 28. Mrs. Bechely, the former Charlene LaMonto, has served as a Catholic school teacher for more than 38 years in several dioceses, including in the Archdiocese of Louisville. Mr. Bechely retired as a sergeant major in the U.S. Army after 36 years of service and served for five years in the Department of Defense. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

Darrell and Charlene Ammon, members of Incarnation Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27 with a renewal of their vows and a reception. Mrs. Ammon, the former Charlene Breaden, has served for more than 25 years as a daycare director, teacher and aide in the Archdiocese of Louisville. Mr. Ammon has served in the Louisville Metro Police Department for 51 years. The couple have two children.

Deacon Jim and Mary (Bev) Olrich, members of St. Bernard Church, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1. Mrs. Olrich, the former Mary Renfro, is a homemaker. Deacon Olrich retired in 1997 from the Sheet Metal Workers 110 and Philip Morris. He retired as a deacon after serving for 45 years at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. The couple have two children and a grandchild.

Mr. and Mrs. James E. Strange Jr., members of Holy Spirit Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3. Mrs. Strange, the former Evelyn Ann Derr, is co-owner and president of Advanced Electrical Systems. Mr. Strange, co-owner of Advanced Electrical Systems, retired after 35 years. The couple have two children and seven grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with family at Sea Island, Ga.