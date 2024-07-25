Bulletin Board — July 25, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Aug. 3 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and music by Sarah Nettleton Cleary.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will offer its monthly VENTUS service — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on Aug. 7. Adoration begins in silence at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction around 8 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

RETREATS

The Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount Saint Francis, Ind., is offering two retreats in August.

Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — “A Day with Mary Retreat: Celebrating the Feast of the Assumption as we Journey through Life with Mary.” The cost is $50 and includes lunch.

Aug. 23-25 — “Women’s Weekend of Peace: Nourish Your Spirit, Reflect, and Renew.” The cost is $250 and includes housing, meals, and retreat materials.

For more details, call the retreat center at 812-923-8817.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s, meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 572-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The Catholic Singles Adults Club for those age 50 and over will gather to play Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. on Aug. 4. For information and directions, call 553-1476.

The Catholic Singles Adults Club for those age 50 and over will gather for dinner at Cliff House Pizza Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. For information and directions, call 553-1476.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

American Red Cross blood drives are planned at:

St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Drive, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Multipurpose Building.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially blood type O. Donors may pre-register by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

Catholic Charities of Louisville, 435 E. Broadway, is seeking volunteers to help with data entry. The work can be done anytime Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any amount of time is appreciated. For more information, contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

HERE AND THERE

Those interested in ministering to men and women behind bars are invited to attend an Incarceration Ministries Training Event presented by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Family and Life Ministries.

The training will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive.

The event is free, and a working lunch will be provided. To register, contact Stephanie Sanchez in the Office of Family and Life Ministries at 471-2129 or ssanchez@archlou.org.

The Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville is fundraising for its scholarship fund by selling tickets to the Sept. 28 Notre Dame v. UofL football game. The fund helps area students afford tuition to the University of Notre Dame. The tickets are $225 and may be purchased online at louisville.undclub.org/events.

The Gray Street Farmers’ Market, 485 E Gray St., will be open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of September. The market is a project of Catholic Charities of Louisville and the University of Louisville. Produce grown by refugee farmers in the charity’s Common Earth Gardens program will be for sale. To learn more, call Melissa Schreck at 852-8781.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next monthly meeting and luncheon will be on Aug. 14 at noon at the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Gary Nord, a 1975 graduate of Bishop David High School and a four-year letterman in the University of Louisville football program. Nord has been in coaching for the past 25 years and is currently an adviser to the UofL football team. The cost for lunch is $9. For more information, go to Flaget.org

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering a variety of faith formation classes. The location, unless otherwise noted, is the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.:

Hebrew Numerology, July 29, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Dominic, 312 W. High St., Springfield, Ky.

Sacramental Workshop: First Communion, July 31, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacramental Workshop: First Reconciliation, July 31, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. Each class is $10 unless a cost is noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church offers a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next class is set for Aug. 1 and 2 on Luther, Radicals and Roman Catholics. Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.