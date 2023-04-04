Archbishop discusses his first year in latest podcast

The April episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guest is Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. Archbishop Fabre will share his Easter message and discuss his first year serving in the archdiocese. March 30 marked a year since he was installed as the 10th Bishop and fifth Archbishop of Louisville.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” an announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s website, archlou.org, YouTube channel and Facebook page.