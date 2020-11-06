Youth Focus — Sheep will help St. James School science teachers Holy Trinity students prepare gifts for kids

Cambree Spilman, a second-grader at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., pets a Babydoll Southdown sheep during an outdoor class Oct. 28. St. James has added three sheep to its outdoor science classroom for kindergarteners through eighth-graders. The sheep will also help to teach behavior, health and science concepts to preschoolers. The school has two other outdoor classrooms where students pray and learn to garden. (Photos Special to The Record)
Below, Molly Hooker, a seventh-grader at Holy Trinity School, sorted toys Oct. 30. The school held a Christmas toy drive Oct. 26-30 and collected toys, books and games for children served by Kosair Charities. (Photo Special to The Record)
Nate Ryan, a seventh-grader, filled treat bags with candy Oct. 30. The treats were delivered to Love City, Inc., a local non-profit that serves children and families in the Portland neighborhood. Safety restrictions adopted because of the COVID-19 pandemic kept Holy Trinity students from volunteering at Love City this Halloween as they customarily do. Holy Trinity school families donated more than 6,000 pieces of candy for the project. (Photo Special to The Record)