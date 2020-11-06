School for the Arts to present virtual and live fall plays in November

Sacred Heart School for the Arts will offer in-person and live-streamed performances of three plays this fall.

“Bye Bye Birdie” will be presented on stage in front of an audience Nov. 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. “Elf Jr.,” will be presented in front of an audience Nov. 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. A 2 p.m. show will be offered Nov. 21. These performances will also be live-streamed.

The Nutcracker Ballet will be offered Dec. 5-20 on a virtual platform only.

Tickets for in-person performances are $14 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. The cost for the virtual links is $20 per single view and $35 per family view which will allow for three viewings. Tickets and links must be purchased in advance by calling SHSA’s office at 897-1816.

All in-person performances will take place at Ursuline Arts Center at 3113 Lexington Road and will adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions including mask requirements, spaced seating, one-way traffic and other measures to keep guests and actors safe.