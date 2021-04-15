Official — Archbishop makes new clergy appointments

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz has made the following appointments, effective June 16, unless otherwise noted.

PASTOR APPOINTMENTS:

Reverend Albert C. Añover has been appointed pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church while continuing to provide sacramental and liturgical services to the Filipino community within the Archdiocese of Louisville. The effective date is May 1 and will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Albert the Great Church.

Father Añover, born in Tacloban City, Philippines, was ordained on Sept. 20, 2005. He attended seminary at Divine Word School of Theology, Tagaytay City, Philippines.

Following ordination and prior to arriving in Louisville, he served in various priestly roles in the Philippines, including in seminary formation, as parochial vicar and was in charge of the mission station and some apostolates.

In Louisville, he has served as associate pastor of St. Albert the Great and ministered to the Filipino community since June 21, 2017.

Reverend Tung M. Do, who is addressed as Father Toan Do, has been appointed pastor of St. John the Apostle Church, in Brandenburg, Ky. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.

Father Do, born in Saigon, Vietnam, was ordained on May 22, 2004. He attended seminary at The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., and Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium.

Following ordination, he served as associate pastor of St. Aloysius, the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., and St. Rita and St. Luke churches.

He also taught at the following schools: St. Mary’s University in San Antonio; Catholic Theological College, the University of Divinity, Melbourne, Australia; the Australian Catholic University, Melbourne, Australia; Sacred Heart School of Theology, Milwaukee; St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Ind.; the Catholic University of Louvain; and Bethlehem High School in Bards-town.

Father Do completed post-graduate studies at the Catholic University of Louvain, earning the following degrees: doctor of philosophy in biblical studies, doctor of sacred theology, master of arts in theology, licentiate of sacred theology and master of arts in religious studies. He also received post-graduate degrees from The Catholic University of America as a Theodore B. Basselin Fellow: a master of arts in philosophy and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy.

Reverend J. Jason Harris has been appointed pastor of St. Gabriel Church. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of St. Monica and St. Thomas churches in Bardstown and chaplain of Bethlehem High School.

Father Harris, born in Owensboro, Ky., was ordained on May 30, 2015. He attended seminary at The Catholic University of America.

Father Harris has served as pastor of St. Thomas since June 22, 2016, and St. Monica since June 20, 2018. Prior to becoming a pastor, he served as associate pastor of St. Joseph in Bardstown and St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky. He has also served as chaplain for Bethlehem High School since June 17, 2015.

Reverend George M. Munjanattu, O.F.M. Conv., has been appointed pastor of Holy Family Church.

Father Munjanattu, born in India, was ordained on Dec. 26, 2000. He attended seminary at St. Joseph Pontifical Institute of Philosophy and Theology in Kerala, India.

Following ordination and prior to arriving in Louisville, he served as province treasurer for St. Maximilian Kolbe Province and as a business school professor in India.

In Louisville, he has assisted in Young Adult Franciscan Ministry (YAFraM), as Bellarmine University Campus Minister, sacramental moderator for Holy Family and mission director for the Divine Mercy Syro-Malabar community since July 15, 2015.

Reverend Sebi Palamattath, C.M.I., has been appointed pastor of Christ the Healer Church in Edmonton, Ky., and Christ the King Church in Tompkinsville, Ky., effective May 1.

Father Palamattath, born in India was ordained a priest on Dec. 28, 1991. He attended seminary at the Pontifical Athenaeum of Philosophy, Theology and Canon Law in Bangalore, India.

Father Palamattath has previously served as a vicar, parochial vicar, prior, principal and teacher in Thrissur, Kerala, India.

ADMINISTRATOR APPOINTMENTS:

Reverend Brandon T. DeToma has been appointed administrator of All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky., and St. Michael Church in Fairfield. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky.

Father DeToma, born in Louisville, was ordained on May 26, 2018. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology and the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

He has served as associate pastor of St. Bernadette since June 20, 2018.

Reverend Richard T. Goodin, O.F.M., has been appointed administrator of St. Francis Church in St. Francis, Ky., and Holy Cross Church in Loretto, Ky. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky.

Father Goodin, born in Lebanon, made religious vows in the Order of Friars Minor, Province of St. John the Baptist, on June 14, 2008, and was ordained to the priesthood on June 14, 2014. He attended seminary at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

Following ordination and prior to arriving in Louisville, Father served the Order of Friars Minor, Province of St. John the Baptist.

Since his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, Father Goodin has served as associate pastor of Holy Trinity and Holy Name churches in Louisville, St. Augustine in Lebanon and Holy Name of Mary in Calvary. Prior to that, he was in residence at St. Patrick Church.

Reverend Steven J. Reeves has been appointed administrator of St. Thomas and St. Monica churches and Chaplain for Bethlehem High School in Bards-town. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Patrick and St. Boniface churches.

Father Reeves, born in Conway, S.C., was ordained on May 25, 2019. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

He has served as associate pastor of St. Patrick and St. Boniface since June 19, 2019.

Deacon Nicholas J. Wolfla, O.F.M. Conv., a professed member of the Order of Friars Minor Conventual, Province of Our Lady of Consolation, has been appointed pastoral administrator of St. Paul Church.

Deacon Wolfla, born in Indianapolis, professed his religious vows in the Order of Friars Minor Conventual, Province of Our Lady of Consolation, on Sept. 16, 2006. Friar Wolfla was ordained as a permanent deacon on Jan. 16, 2016.

Deacon Wolfla is a Conventual Franciscan Friar residing at Mt. St. Francis, Ind., and serves as Secretary of the Province, and Guardian of the Friary of Mt. Saint Francis. He has served the Archdiocese of Louisville as Ecclesiastical Judge, having received his licentiate in Canon Law (JCL) in 2008 from The Catholic University of America and has served as a judge in the Metropolitan Tribunal since 2014.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Reverend Benedict J. Brown has been re-appointed as the administrator of the churches of St. Ambrose, St. Cecilia and St. Ignatius in White Mills, Ky., along with the care of St. Clare Oratory for one year.

Reverend David A. Cockson will retire from St. Ignatius Martyr Church while continuing as its administrator for a year.

Reverend Maurice C. Hayes, O.F.M. Conv., has been appointed sacramental moderator of St. Paul Church.

Reverend John A. Schwartzlose has been granted a one-year sabbatical.

Associate Pastors:

Reverend Biju A. Chathely, C.M.I., will serve as associate pastor of St. Bernadette Church in Prospect effective July 1.

Reverend Jeffrey D. Gatlin will serve as associate pastor of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary while continuing as chaplain for Norton Audubon Hospital.

Reverend Mr. M. Quan Nguyen to be ordained May 29 will serve as associate pastor of St. Patrick and St. Boniface churches.

Reverend Mr. D. Loi Pham to be ordained May 29 will serve as associate pastor of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Reverend Shaju Puthussery, O.F.M. Conv., will serve as part-time associate pastor of St. Gabriel Church.

Reverend Kirby B. Rust will pursue graduate studies at The Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, which will coincide with the termination of his assignment as associate pastor of St. James Church in Elizabethtown.

Addresses for priests and deacons can be found at https://www.archlou.org/about-the-archdiocese/.