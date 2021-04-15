Father Robert E. Reilly, who served as a pastor, dies at 88

Father Robert E. Reilly, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died April 14 at Nazareth Home-Clifton. He was 88 and served for more than six decades as a priest.

Father Reilly, a native of Louisville, was baptized at Holy Name Church. He attended Most Blessed Sacrament School, St. Mary’s Seminary in St. Mary, Ky., and St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained on May 31, 1958.

He served as pastor of St. George Church and Church of Our Lady. He served as associate pastor of Holy Trinity Church, the Cathedral of the Assumption, St. Athanasius Church, Holy Spirit Church (also as administrator pro-tempore) and St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky. He served as a temporary assistant at St. Lawrence and St. Gabriel churches and as chaplain at Sacred Heart Village.

Father Reilly also served as an alternate delegate on the Senate of Priests.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Winifred “Winnie” Elder (Jack) and Pat Lega, and 27 nieces and nephews.

Visitation is set for April 19 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons funeral home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will also be held at 10 a.m. April 20 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. He will be buried in Calvary Cemetery.