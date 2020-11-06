Holy Cross High School honors six

Holy Cross High School will hold its annual Hall of Fame induction through an online platform this year.

Six individuals will be inducted into the hall of fame. A week-long online celebration will begin Nov. 6 with each inductee being honored with a “virtual acceptance” video on the school’s Facebook page throughout the week.

The event celebrates the school’s distinguished alumni from Angela Merici, Bishop David and Holy Cross high schools “based on their commitment to Holy Cross,” according to a press release from the school.

The honorees and their awards are:

Leadership award — Ray Daub, a 1982 graduate of Bishop David High School.

Innovator Award — Jennifer Baird McClinton, a 1990 graduate of Holy Cross High School.

Service Award — Kathy Mathison Neuner, a 1973 graduate of Angela Merici High School.

Next Generation Award — Dr. Jason Ford, a 2003 graduate of Holy Cross High School.

Excellence in Athletics Award — Don Weber, a 1968 graduate of Bishop David High School.

Honorary Alumnus Award — Terry Crawley, who serves in the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Catholic Schools office.

To see the “virtual acceptance” video, visit https://www.facebook.com/HolyCrossCougars.