Joseph “Joe” and Frances “Fran” Fox, members of St. Bernard Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 21. Mrs. Fox, the former Frances Langan, is a housewife. Mr. Fox worked for General Electric Range Design for 40 years. They have volunteered at Fern Creek United Ministries Adult Daycare for more than 20 years. The couple have three children and two grandchildren.