Bulletin Board — February 16, 2023

Vocations

The Dominican Sisters of Peace are hosting a “Come and See” vocation discernment retreat March 17-19 at the Motherhouse in Columbus, Ohio. The retreat is for single, Catholic women ages 18 to 45 interested in experiencing Dominican prayer and community with the sisters and exploring a calling to religious life.

The retreat is free. For more information or to register, contact Sister June Fitzgerald at june.fitzgerald@oppeace.org or 570-336-3991, or register online at oppeace.org.

Services and Devotions

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will offer a Lenten Taizé Prayer Service Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Music will be led by musicians from around the archdiocese. For more information, contact Dr. Holly Smith at hsmith@stmm.org.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will feature VENTUS — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on March 1. Exposition will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music; reconciliation will be available at 7 p.m. Benediction will be at 8 p.m.

Fellowship and snacks will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

Mission & Retreats

Epiphany Church’s Lenten Series, “Becoming Eucharistic People: Transforming Hearts and Renewing Our World,” will be presented March 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the church’s community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road.

Art Turner, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Faith Formation Office, will present. The series is free and it’s recommended but not necessary to attend both sessions.

To register, contact Epiphany’s director of faith formation, Sheila Murphy, at sheila@ecclou.org or 780-1654 before Feb. 28.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., is offering a pilgrimage March 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pilgrimage theme is “Be reconciled, pray with your feet,” and will feature a 3- to 4-mile walk through the forests and prairies of Mount St. Francis Sanctuary. Bring appropriate clothes, walking shoes, a lunch and water. The cost is $25 and registration is required. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/pilgrimages.

Youth and Young Adults

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its next monthly “Distilled Doctrine” pub night at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at 21st in Germantown, 1481 S. Shelby St. For more information, email louisvilleyoung

catholics@yahoo.com.

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

Support Groups

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Open Houses

St. Andrew Academy, 7724 Columbine Dr., will host an open house for families interested in elementary school Feb. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Presentation Academy, 861 S. 4th St., is hosting “Mystery on Fourth Street,” a chance for middle school girls to learn about the school while solving an interactive puzzle. Parents will take a tour and attend an information session. For more information, contact director of admissions Jazzmine Golden at jgolden@presentationacademy.org or 583-5935, ext. 207. To register, visit beapresgirl.org.

Singles

The Catholic Single Adults Club invites singles 21 and over to dinner at Lou Lou’s on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

The Catholic Singles Over 50 Group invites Catholics over age 50 interested in gathering socially to join. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building of Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

For more information, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

Here and There

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host its annual Rouler fundraiser Feb. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

The evening’s activities will include live music, Cajun food, open bar, casino-style games, bingo, a silent auction and raffles.

Tickets are $85 (and discounted to $75 for guests 35 years or younger). For tickets visit, one.bidpal.net/rouler23/custom/custom1.

Highlands Community Ministries is hosting a Mardi Gras fundraiser Feb. 21 at the Highlands Community Campus, 1228 E. Breckinridge St. Samples from a dozen Highlands restaurants paired with local and regional beverages will be available alongside live music by the Billy Goat Strut Revue. Tickets are $50. The event is for those 21 and over. For more information, visit www.HCMLouisville.org.

St. Louis Bertrand Church’s Rosary Altar Society is holding its annual Dessert Card Party Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in O’Brien Hall, 1104 S. Sixth St. Admission is $5 and lunch is available to purchase. For information or reservations for groups of six or more, call Barbara Klump at 634-5559.

Franciscan Kitchen is hosting a trivia night Feb. 25 at Holy Family Church’s Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per person with teams of six to eight. Drinks will be available to purchase; bring food and snacks.

To reserve a table, call the Franciscan Kitchen at 589-0140 or Alan Kissel at 553-2504.

Immaculata Classical Academy is selling raffle tickets to benefit its sixth annual “Appeal of the Immaculata.” Tickets are $100 for a chance to win a bundle of premium, hard-to-find bottles of bourbon. Tickets are on sale online until March 9. To purchase raffle tickets, visit immaculata.org.

Mammograms to screen for breast cancer will be offered Feb. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

Bring a photo ID and insurance card. Financial assistance for uninsured patients will be available for those who qualify. To make an appointment, call 852-6318.



Education and Enrichment

Nazareth Retreat Center is hosting “My God! My God!: Lamentations as Spiritual Practice,” a virtual presentation by Father Vincent Pizzuto, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshop will explore Lamentations as a Christian spiritual practice. The cost is $40. To register, visit NazarethRetreatCenterKY.org or call 348-1513.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, is hosting an estate planning session Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. To register, visit www.archlou.org/PG-session/ or call Melody Denson at 585-3291, ext. 1117.

The Earth & Spirit Center, 1924 Newburg Road, is offering “Introduction to Mindfulness Meditation,” a 10-week course, beginning Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. The course will give a complete overview of the practice of mindfulness meditation.

For more information or to register, visit www.earthandspiritcenter.org.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., is offering a series called “Letting Go,” which will meet via Zoom on Feb. 28, March 7, March 14 and March 21 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A one-time, in-person event will also be offered March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost to attend is $50. To register, which is required, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/letting-go-series.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

• Feb. 23 and 24: The earliest hymnal.

• March 2 and 3: Psalms at crossroads of time, space and matter.

• March 9 and 10: Hope for today.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

• Lenten Retreat: Amazing Grace, March 4, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. The cost is $25.

• “Prophetic Imagination: The Role of Major Prophets in Gospel Images of Christ,” March 9, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register.