St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave., will mark the parish’s 150th anniversary with a homecoming celebration Sept. 23.

A Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. followed by a reception in the parish’s Goetz Center, where Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will offer a blessing.

St. Brigid was established in 1873 to serve an area of the city known as “Irish Hill.” The parish was clustered with St. James Church in 1994.