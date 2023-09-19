Nominations sought for distinguished alumni award

St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., is accepting nominations for the 2024 Senator Joe Prather Distinguished Alumni Award.

The newly established award honors an alumnus of St. James or any other school affiliated with St. James Church, including the old Elizabethtown Catholic High School, according to a press release from the school.

“Individuals are recognized for a commitment to the tradition of St. James School, a life consistent with the Catholic faith, a commitment to excellence through his or her personal and professional life and promoting a sense of community,” the release said.

The award was first presented in February to its namesake, Kentucky State Senator Joe Prather, who also served as a representative and graduated from Elizabethtown Catholic High School. Nominate a distinguished alumnus by Oct. 16 by visiting www.sjschoolonline.org. Or a copy of the nomination form may be picked up and returned to the school office.