The Trinity High School Alumni Association presented its 2022 Honor Alumnus Award to Dr. Benjamin Klausing, a graduate of the class of 2002.

Klausing attended Centre College and earned a medical degree from the University of Louisville.

Klausing specializes in infectious diseases and internal medicine and is a founding partner of Baptist Health Louisville Medical Infectious Diseases.

He serves on Trinity’s Alumni Board of Directors.

Klausing received the award during Trinity’s commencement ceremony last month.