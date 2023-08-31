Wedding Anniversary — August 31, 2023

Raeburn Francis and Nellie Catherine Mattingly, members of St. John the Baptist Church in Rineyville, Ky., will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5. Mrs. Mattingly, the former Nellie Howlett, worked as a self-employed upholsterer and then retired from Walden Books in 2001 after 10 years. Mr. Mattingly retired from American General in 1993 after 35 years of service. The couple have nine children, 23 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. They celebrated with family on Aug. 26.