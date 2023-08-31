Bulletin Board — August 31, 2023

SERVICES

The annual Red Mass, which invokes God’s blessing and guidance on all those in the legal community, will be celebrated on Sept. 26 at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth Street.

People of all faiths who serve in the legal profession are invited to attend, including attorneys, judges, paralegals and clerks. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant.

A Wedding Anniversary Mass of Thanksgiving, honoring couples marking 30, 40, 50, 60 or 60+ years of marriage in 2023, will be celebrated on Sept. 17 at noon. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant at the liturgy, which will be held at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office. The registration deadline is Sept. 1.

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will host a Taizé prayer service at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Motherhouse’s Heritage Room on the Ursuline campus, 3115 Lexington Road.

The Saint Serra Club of Louisville will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations 12:45 p.m. (following the noon Mass) on Sept. 13 in the chapel at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

A community choir that will sing primarily in small ensembles for those seriously ill or dying is forming in Louisville. The Louisville Community Comfort Choir will perform in various settings in and around the Louisville area.

Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Hosparus, located at Breckinridge and Dutchmans next to Kaden Tower.

Training will be provided to develop an open, supportive, comfortable and respectful presence at the bedside. Contact Linda Thieneman at lwthieneman@gmail.com for more information.

Hildegard House, which provides a home and care for individuals at the end of life who have no home or caregiver, is seeking volunteers to serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide compassionate care. Training for new volunteers will be offered on Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.hildegardhouse.org to sign up or call Jana McNally at 581-8267 for more information.

St. John Center is in need of body wipes, travel-size body wash, shampoo and conditioner.

The items can be purchased from St. John’s Amazon wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP or they may be dropped off at the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday and until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, every second Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants can also join via Zoom. The next meeting is Sept. 13 and the topic is “The Thing About Compassion.” To register and get the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

HERE AND THERE

“More than Bread and Wine: Encountering Jesus in the Eucharistic Revival,” a hospitality event with wine and hors d’oeuvres, will take place in the Hospitality Room at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, following the 5 p.m. Mass Sept. 9. Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship, will be the guest speaker.

The Knights of Columbus Bardstown Council 1290 will host its annual Bourbon Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon on Sept. 16 at the Bardstown Event Center. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 13. The event is open to the public. Proceeds will benefit local charities.

WLCR 1040 AM Holy Family Radio will host its 24th annual Belle of Louisville Cruise on

Sept. 10th from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature dinner, live music, a cash bar and activities for the family.

Tickets are $40 per adult and $20 for children ages 2 to 10. To sponsor the event or to order tickets, call 502-451-9527 or visit www.holyfamilyradio.org/.

The St. Agnes Seniors Senga will host its next meeting on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. in St Aloysius Hall, located on the west side of St. Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road. Special guests will be Trish Aaron and service dog Olive from the Louisville School for the Blind.

Holy Trinity School Clifton is hosting an opening reception for the renovated Eifler Theater Sept. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the school’s campus, 2117 Payne St. Members of the community are invited to attend. For more information, call the school at 896-8480.

An indoor yard sale will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, on Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. Table rentals are available for $15. To reserve a table, call Jean at 718-5867.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Holy Spirit School, 332 Cannons Lane, will hold a 50-year reunion Oct. 21 for its class of 1973. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a tour of the school and Mass in the church.

A reunion party will follow at the Manhattan Project, 2101 Frankfort Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. The cost for the party is $35 per person. Register by Sept. 30 by sending an email to Rose Wetterer at rose.wetterer@gmail.com. For more information, contact the school at 893-7700.

The Flaget Alumni Association will hold its September meeting and luncheon at noon on Sept. 13 at the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church.

The speaker will be Matt Austin, former SEC football official and ESPN/SEC Network analyst. The cost for lunch is $9. For more information, go to Flaget.org.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Encountering Christ: Developing Relationship as the Foundation of Catholic Education” on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Lawrence Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive, in the Community Room. Dr. Thomas Malewitz will be the presenter.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Sept. 7 and 8: The beasts and evil in the political sphere.

Sept. 14 and 15: The harlot and the imperial economy.

Sept. 21 and 22: The battle, the kingdom and last judgment.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.