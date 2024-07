Long-married couples renewed their commitment to one another during a special Mass Sept. 17, 2023 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record File Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving for couples marking 30, 40, 50 and 60-plus years of marriage in 2024 on Sept. 15 at noon.

The liturgy will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., and will be live-streamed on the cathedral’s YouTube channel.

Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office. The registration deadline is Sept. 3.