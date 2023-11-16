Archdiocesan News

Wedding Anniversaries — November 16, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Wise, members of St. Clare Oratory in Colesburg, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24. Mrs. Wise, the former Cathy Peak, retired in 2003 after working 31 years for First Federal Savings Bank. Mr. Wise is a farmer and semi-retired after 40 years with Wise Contracting Crane and Rigging. The couple have two children and four grandchildren. 

Steve and Alice Thompson, members of St. Louis Bertrand Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17. Mrs. Thompson, the former Alice Pike, is retired from JCPS. Mr. Thompson worked for CSX Railroad. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

