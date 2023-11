Seventh and eighth graders at St. Albert the Great School took notes during a visit to the International Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibit, which stopped at school the week of Nov. 6. Blessed Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who died in 2006 and was beatified in 2020, created the exhibit. (Photo Special to the Record)

The International Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibit stopped at St. Albert the Great School the week of Nov. 6. The exhibit was created by Blessed Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who died in 2006 and was beatified in 2020.

The display documents eucharistic miracles recognized by the Catholic Church that have occurred throughout history. St. Albert seventh- and eighth-grade students visited the exhibit during their religion class and discussed the miracles.