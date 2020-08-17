Parishes contribute to annual ‘Crusade’ telethon collection

Parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville contributed $214,856 to the 67th WHAS Crusade for Children, the second highest total from organizations and companies that contribute to the annual telethon.

Parishioners helped the telethon reach $4,800,000.

For the 2020 collection, the top three parish collections in Jefferson County came from St. Martha Church, which collected $10,567; Holy Trinity Church with $8,925; and St. Albert the Great Church with $8,694.

The top three contributors outside of Jefferson County were Holy Trinity Church in Springfield, Ky., with $4,031; St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., with $2,676; and St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., with $2,509.

The Crusade for Children collection was held Aug. 7 and 8. In addition to contributing to the campaign, the Archdiocese of Louisville is among the recipients of past Crusade grants. In the past, the archdiocese has used the funds to purchase software and devices designed to aid children with hearing loss, sensory issues and other challenges.