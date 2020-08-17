Sister Mary Schmuck celebrates 60 years as a Sister of Mercy

Record Staff Report

Sister of Mercy Mary Schmuck celebrated her 60th anniversary in religious life on Aug. 16.

Sister Schmuck, a native of Owensboro, Ky., lived and served in the Archdiocese of Louisville for more than 40 years. She now resides in Belmont, N.C.

Sister Schmuck taught math and chemistry at Assumption High School for 12 years. She served at Catholic Charities of Louisville as parish social ministry coordinator for 13 years. She also served on the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Peace and Justice Commission.

During her last five or so years in the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Schmuck led an effort to help raise awareness about care for creation.

From 2010 to 2015, when she retired from ministry here, she annually surveyed 193 entities in the archdiocese — religious communities, archdiocesan buildings, parishes, schools and others, asking what each was doing to care for creation. Her surveys raised awareness about care for creation and, over the years, showed the progress made in that direction.

She moved to Belmont in 2015, where she serves as the justice resource person for the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas.

She celebrated her jubilee with her community at the Sacred Heart Convent in Belmont.

Messages of congratulations may be sent to her attention at Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, 101 Mercy Drive, Belmont, NC 28012-2898.