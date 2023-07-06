Bulletin Board — July 6, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer July 10 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations July 12 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302. All are welcome.

RETREATS

A Meditation Prayer Day hosted by Dominican Sister of Peace Mary Otho Ballard will be July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Catharine Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky. Two meditation experiences will be offered. An Introduction to centering prayer/meditation will be led by Judy Sharer. Developing skills for deeper meditation will be facilitated by Sister Ballard.

Register by July 12 by contacting Sister Ballard at 859-481-6238 or lamondaop@gmail.com. The cost is a donation and participants should bring a bag lunch; drinks will be provided.

“His Mercy is from Age to Age: Spiritual Retreat for Maturing Adults,” in honor of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, will be offered by the Archdiocese of Louisville July 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Pastoral Care Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

Benedictine Sister Betty Drewes will lead the retreat. The cost is $20 and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is required and there is limited space available. To register, contact Denise Puckett at dpuckett@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1268.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

St. John Center needs donations of medium and large men’s boxers or briefs, new or gently used bath towels, disposable razors, adult rain ponchos, spray deodorant and more. Supplies can be dropped off at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or may be donated through the Amazon Wishlist online at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., is looking for volunteers to serve as compassionate companions, providing end-of-life care for individuals who have no home or loved ones to care for them. Volunteers will serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide care for residents so they may die with dignity.

A training session for new volunteers will be July 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, go to www.hildegardhouse.org and complete the online volunteer application. For more information, contact Jana McNally, volunteer coordinator, at 581-8267.

THE ARTS

Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., is offering a Saturday evening drum circle with professional percussionist Kelsey Lee Cunningham on July 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No experience or instruments are necessary, but participants are invited to bring their own drum.

For more information and to register, visit https://nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/75/drum-circle/.

HERE and THERE

St. Agnes Church’s SENGA Club for those 55 years and older is holding a regular meeting July 12 at 1 p.m. in the parish’s St. Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road. Members will share stories about family heirlooms and yard sale discoveries. Guests of members are invited to attend.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next general meeting will be held July 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Caitlin Welch-Fruedenberger, motivational speaker and former volleyball player at Mercy Academy and The University of Louisville.

There is no cost for dues-paying members. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

Mercy Academy’s class of 1960 is meeting for lunch at KingFish, 3021 River Road, July 17 at 11 a.m. For more information, call Ann Wassing Hager at 314-3065.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be July 12 on the topic of “A Season for Everything — The Ebbs and Flows.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

July 13 and 14: Revelation and the apocalyptic tradition.

July 20 and 21: Apocalyptic worldview in Judaism.

July 27 and 28: Apocalyptic dimension of early Christianity.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Catechist Retreat: Go Make Disciples — A Day of Reflection for Educators,” July 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. The cost is $25.For more details, view the institute’s course catalog at archlouff.org/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.