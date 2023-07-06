Father Donald Ryan, a long-time pastor, dies at 85

Father Donald Ryan

Father Donald L. “Don” Ryan, a long-time pastor, died July 6. He was 85 and had been a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville for 60 years.

Father Ryan was born October 21, 1937 and was baptized at St. George Church. He attended St. George School, St. Xavier High School and St. Mary College. He attended St. Louis Roman Catholic Theological Seminary and was ordained on May 25, 1963.

Following ordination, Father Ryan served as pastor of St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky., St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky., and St. Denis Church. He served as associate pastor at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky., and Holy Cross, St. Columba, Guardian Angels, Holy Name, St. Ignatius Martyr, St. Ann, Ascension and St. Helen churches.

Father Ryan served as administrator pro tempore at St. Bartholomew Church. He was also administrator of St. Gregory and All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky.

He was a chaplain at Ormsby Village Treatment Center, Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, Brooklawn Treatment Center and Nazareth Home.

Father Ryan was preceded in death by his parents James Benedict and Christine Agnes Ryan and five siblings including Father Jim Ryan, who was a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, and Dominican Sister Ann Christine Ryan.

Father Ryan is survived by one nephew and several nieces and grand-nieces.

Visitation will take place July 12 at Ratterman Southwest Funeral Home, 4832 Cane Run Road, at a time that is still to be determined. Visitation will also be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 13 at Mary Queen of Peace Church, 4005 Dixie Highway. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. Interment will follow in the Ryan family section at St. Michael Cemetery.