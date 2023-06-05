Sacred Heart offers free coding event

Sacred Heart Academy will offer 502 Hacks, a co-ed hackathon on the school’s campus June 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart students organized and are running the event for middle and high school students. Participants will collaborate to design and create games, websites and more, according to an announcement from the school. It will include workshops and speakers.

The day-long event is free and students of all skill levels are invited. Lunch and snacks will be provided. To register, visit https://502hacks.com/. For more information, contact the organizers at shahackclub@gmail.com.