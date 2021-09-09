The 2021 Walk for Life, sponsored by Kentucky Right to Life and Right to Life of Louisville, will be held Sept. 19 at Bowman Field.

Participants are being asked to gather at 1 p.m. and Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will give the opening remarks prior to the walk’s rolling start at 2 p.m.

Music will be provided by Kaitlyn Marie Music and Patrick Henry Hughes.

Walkers who raise $75 and families that raise $125 (up to six members) will receive free Walk for Life/Yes for Life T-shirts. Register at krla.org.