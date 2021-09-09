When Sacred Heart Academy hosted the 49th annual Apple Invitational Field Hockey Tournament Aug. 20-27, it raised $5,000 for ALK Positive — an Atlanta-based organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals suffering from ALK-positive cancer (ALK stands for anaplastic lymphoma kinase).

During the tournament, Sacred Heart’s freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams won their divisions. Fifteen varsity teams, 13 junior varsity teams and four freshmen teams competed in the tournament.

The invitational is the longest-running field hockey tournament in the midwest and the oldest in the nation, according to Sacred Heart.