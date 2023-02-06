Thomas Merton Center offers exhibits related to monk’s autobiography  

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas Merton’s autobiography, “The Seven Storey Mountain,” The Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University will feature exhibits on the late writer and Trappist monk throughout 2023.

Merton joined the monastery of Our Lady of Gethsemani near Bardstown in December 1941. While there, his abbot asked him to write about his travels in France, Bermuda, England and New York and about his eventual religious conversion.

The first exhibit launched Jan. 31, Merton’s birthday, and features a digital display of scans including several editions, signed copies and rare printings of the autobiography. The showcase focuses on the binding, dust jacket, cover art and unique characteristics of various editions.

Visit http://merton.org/research/mountain/ to access the exhibit.