Students from St. Stephen Martyr and St. Margaret Mary Schools made more than 500 thank-you cards and letters for members of the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Campbell, Ky., as part of the Pay it Forward 9/11 project.

The nationwide project aims to complete 20,000 good deeds in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Joyce Curry, a retired teacher who coordinated the project at the two local schools, delivered the letters to the soldiers Aug. 26.