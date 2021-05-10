Catholic students among mayor’s ‘Outstanding High School Seniors’

Nine Catholic school students were among those honored by Mayor Greg Fischer at the annual Kentucky Lottery Outstanding High School Seniors award ceremony May 5 at the Iroquois Amphitheater at Iroquois Park.

Outstanding High School Seniors not only demonstrate outstanding academic or athletic accomplishments but have also developed strong character through community service,” according to the city of Louisville’s website.

The awardees are: Sarah Koch, Assumption High School; Hannah Stein, Bethlehem High School; Pierce Bergin, DeSales High School; Addison Dewees, Holy Cross High School; Mauranda Dolle, Mercy Academy; Emily Brangers, Presentation Academy; Grace Hovekamp; Sacred Heart Academy; Leo Biagi, St. Xavier High School; and Cade Watson, Trinity High School.