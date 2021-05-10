Young Catholic Professionals Louisville plans events in May and June

The Louisville chapter of Young Catholic Professionals for Catholics age 21 to 40, has started filling its calendar as pandemic guidelines have relaxed.

The group currently hosts monthly events on the third Tuesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Events rotate between an Executive Speaker Series, a happy hour with networking and an Executive Panel series.

Its next event will be part of its Executive Speaker Series and features Gale Crush, who teaches in the University of Louisville’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering and is regularly recognized as a UofL Faculty Favorite by her students, according to YCP. She will speak May 18 in the undercroft of the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. RSVP to the event at tinyurl.com/YCPGaleCrush.

A Networking Happy Hour will be held on June 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Upton Oxmoor Apartments. More details will be shared on social media and can be found at ycplouisville.org/events.

YCP also offers an annual membership for $150, which offers members access to its database of spiritual guides and directors, career counselors and local job postings, as well as discounts to national conferences and other benefits.