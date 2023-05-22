Archabbey receives grant for children’s revival

St. Meinrad Archabbey announced May 15 that it has received a $1.25 million grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc. for a project called the Children’s Revival of Participation at Sunday Mass.

The project aims to increase the capacity of parishes to “incorporate children’s leadership and children’s ways of worship into their regular Sunday Masses,” said an announcement from the archabbey.

St. Meinrad will look for 10 to 15 partner parishes in which to pilot the program. Experts in liturgy, catechesis and child development will help these parishes “invigorate music, movement, preaching and praying in ways that invite children to lead the whole congregation from worship into witness,” the announcement said.

The goal is for pilot parishes to plan and implement their first Children’s Revival efforts in 2024, just as the national Eucharistic Revival is moving from its year of parish revival to a year of mission, the announcement said.

For more information or to inquire about becoming a partner parish, contact Dr. Nathaniel Marx at nmarx@saintmeinrad.edu.